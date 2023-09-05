Getting Answers
4 felons arrested in Shreveport over Labor Day weekend for allegedly possessing firearms

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four previously convicted felons were arrested in Shreveport over Labor Day weekend for allegedly being in possession of guns.

The Shreveport Police Department made the following arrests:

Sept. 1

  • Brandon Brown, 27
    • Arrested around 8:15 p.m. after officers received a shots fired call in the 4500 block of Rightway Avenue
    • Accused of having a concealed firearm
Brandon Brown, DOB: 7/18/1996
Brandon Brown, DOB: 7/18/1996(SPD)

Sept. 2

  • Roderrick Butler, 32
    • Arrested around 3 a.m. after reportedly playing with a firearm and accidentally shooting himself
Roderrick Butler, DOB: 7/15/1991
Roderrick Butler, DOB: 7/15/1991(SPD)
  • Sanchise Nicholson, 37
    • Arrested around 3:30 a.m. during traffic stop at Caddo and Spring streets
Sanchise Nicholson, DOB: 12/26/1985
Sanchise Nicholson, DOB: 12/26/1985(SPD)

Sept. 5

  • Andre Ealy, 18
    • Arrested around 1:20 a.m. during traffic stop in 7000 block of Red Fox Trail
    • Allegedly found in possession of stolen firearm
Andre Ealy, DOB: 5/9/1997
Andre Ealy, DOB: 5/9/1997(SPD)

All guns were seized by police as evidence.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

