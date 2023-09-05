4 felons arrested in Shreveport over Labor Day weekend for allegedly possessing firearms
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four previously convicted felons were arrested in Shreveport over Labor Day weekend for allegedly being in possession of guns.
The Shreveport Police Department made the following arrests:
Sept. 1
- Brandon Brown, 27
- Arrested around 8:15 p.m. after officers received a shots fired call in the 4500 block of Rightway Avenue
- Accused of having a concealed firearm
Sept. 2
- Roderrick Butler, 32
- Arrested around 3 a.m. after reportedly playing with a firearm and accidentally shooting himself
- Sanchise Nicholson, 37
- Arrested around 3:30 a.m. during traffic stop at Caddo and Spring streets
Sept. 5
- Andre Ealy, 18
- Arrested around 1:20 a.m. during traffic stop in 7000 block of Red Fox Trail
- Allegedly found in possession of stolen firearm
All guns were seized by police as evidence.
