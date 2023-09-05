4 felons arrested in Shreveport over Labor Day weekend for allegedly possessing firearms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four previously convicted felons were arrested in Shreveport over Labor Day weekend for allegedly being in possession of guns.

The Shreveport Police Department made the following arrests:

Sept. 1

Brandon Brown, 27 Arrested around 8:15 p.m. after officers received a shots fired call in the 4500 block of Rightway Avenue Accused of having a concealed firearm



Brandon Brown, DOB: 7/18/1996 (SPD)

Sept. 2

Roderrick Butler, 32 Arrested around 3 a.m. after reportedly playing with a firearm and accidentally shooting himself



Roderrick Butler, DOB: 7/15/1991 (SPD)

Sanchise Nicholson, 37 Arrested around 3:30 a.m. during traffic stop at Caddo and Spring streets



Sanchise Nicholson, DOB: 12/26/1985 (SPD)

Sept. 5

Andre Ealy, 18 Arrested around 1:20 a.m. during traffic stop in 7000 block of Red Fox Trail Allegedly found in possession of stolen firearm



Andre Ealy, DOB: 5/9/1997 (SPD)

All guns were seized by police as evidence.

