Summer Heat Safety Tips

Woman flown to hospital after McCurtain Co. crash

An Idabel woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -An Idabel woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Sunday morning.

The crash happened around in the morning in Eagletown.

According to troopers 18-year-old Noelia Sanchez was driving on Highway 70 when she crossed the center line ,then drifted off the road and hit a speed limit sign.

Troopers say Sanchez’s car rolled over more than eight times. Sanchez was pinned under the car before a good Samaritan helped free her.

Sanchez was flown with head and internal injuries to UT Tyler Hospital in critical condition.

