What to expect when traveling for Labor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we know, Labor Day is a particularly busy time of the year for traveling.

Travel experts have predicted a chaotic holiday weekend for traveling, for both those flying to their destinations and those packing up trunks to hit the roadways.

Triple A, which keeps data for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises, shows that Labor Day weekend travel is up over the past year. Experts report that around 148 million people traveled for the holiday. This year’s holiday weekends are set to outdo even pre-pandemic holiday travel.

Domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44%. For those not booking flights and taking road trips instead, major travel routes are predicted to be more than 55% more congested than normal.

Shreveport Regional Airport says Labor Day always shows an increase of a few hundred people flying in and out of the airport.

“Labor Day is the unofficial end to the summer travel season here at the airport. Uh, and many of our flights are at or near capacity. Several of them are already sold out,” says Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional Airport. “If you are trying to come home on Monday, those are, uh, those flights are almost full as well. Fridays and Mondays of Labor Day weekend are typically the busiest.”

Triple A reports the same, the busiest day of travel is Labor Day, with roadways being extra busy from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

“One thing we always wanna remind people is to get to the airport early, anytime, but especially on a busier holiday weekend,” Crawford reminds travelers.

See the Transportation Security Administration’s suggestions here.

For more stats, visit Triple A’s site https://media.acg.aaa.com/travelers-mark-unofficial-end-summer-over-labor-day-weekend-1-2-3.htm.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.