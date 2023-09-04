Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

What to expect when traveling for Labor Day

As we know, Labor Day is a particularly busy time of the year for traveling.
By Brittney Hazelton and Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As we know, Labor Day is a particularly busy time of the year for traveling.

Travel experts have predicted a chaotic holiday weekend for traveling, for both those flying to their destinations and those packing up trunks to hit the roadways.

Triple A, which keeps data for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises, shows that Labor Day weekend travel is up over the past year. Experts report that around 148 million people traveled for the holiday. This year’s holiday weekends are set to outdo even pre-pandemic holiday travel.

Domestic bookings are up 4% and international bookings are up 44%. For those not booking flights and taking road trips instead, major travel routes are predicted to be more than 55% more congested than normal.

Shreveport Regional Airport says Labor Day always shows an increase of a few hundred people flying in and out of the airport.

“Labor Day is the unofficial end to the summer travel season here at the airport. Uh, and many of our flights are at or near capacity. Several of them are already sold out,” says Mark Crawford, Shreveport Regional Airport. “If you are trying to come home on Monday, those are, uh, those flights are almost full as well. Fridays and Mondays of Labor Day weekend are typically the busiest.”

Triple A reports the same, the busiest day of travel is Labor Day, with roadways being extra busy from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

“One thing we always wanna remind people is to get to the airport early, anytime, but especially on a busier holiday weekend,” Crawford reminds travelers.

See the Transportation Security Administration’s suggestions here.

For more stats, visit Triple A’s site https://media.acg.aaa.com/travelers-mark-unofficial-end-summer-over-labor-day-weekend-1-2-3.htm.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer rig caught fire the morning of Sept. 3, 2023, at Interstate 20 at Pines Road,...
Big rig fire stops all traffic on I-20 West
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say
Labor Day weekend shooting ends with one dead and another injured.
1 injured, 1 dead after altercation leads to shooting at Time Out bar
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden tells Idalia’s Florida victims ‘your nation has your back’
Passenger shot in jaw while riding down North Market Street

Latest News

As the harsh weather conditions continue, Governor John Bel Edwards asked people on Aug. 30 to...
Important reminders on Labor Day as statewide burn ban continues
As we know, Labor Day is a particularly busy time of the year for traveling.
What to expect when traveling for Labor Day
Katie Kennison
‘Dear all, I quit’: New EBR School Board member abruptly resigns in e-mail to colleagues
A tractor-trailer rig caught fire the morning of Sept. 3, 2023, at Interstate 20 at Pines Road,...
Big rig fire stops all traffic on I-20 West