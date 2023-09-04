Getting Answers
UPDATE: Wisconsin Union says swimming area “was not staffed” during pier collapse

Video from the Instagram account Badger Barstool shows the pier covered in people, just before collapsing.
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota Monday.

The Wisconsin Union says the swimming area the pier was part of was not staffed by lifeguards at the time of the pier collapse.

Officials say the call came in around 2:35 p.m.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department says about 60-80 people were on the pier at the time.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while most suffered scrapes and bruises, UWPD explained. A statement from the Wisconsin Union explains that five other people reported injuries and were treated at the scene.

If you lost property in the pier collapse, UWPD says to email adam.prescott@wisc.edu with a description of the item.

