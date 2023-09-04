Storms could dampen your Labor Day plans

Getting Answers
By Matt Jones
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and Happy Labor Day! We are tracking an upper level low that will be slowly pushing east across the ArkLaTex today and this will bring scattered storms to much of the region as we head into the afternoon. Any storms that develop today will be slow movers and capable of producing locally heavy rain along with frequent lightning. Otherwise, it will be another hot and muggy day with highs in the mid 90s and feels like temperatures inching into the triple digits.

By Tuesday, drier air will arrive as today’s system slides to our east. We could still see a few isolated storms in the afternoon but the coverage will be much lower. Another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s and feels like temperatures near or above 105. For this reason, Heat Advisories will likely be issued for a large chunk of the ArkLaTex once again.

The heat and humidity continues to build for the rest of the week with triple digits likely returning to the forecast by Thursday and Friday along with mainly dry conditions.

The good news is that this won’t last long as a stronger cold front could be arriving from the north late Friday into Saturday. This will bring another round of scattered storms to much of the region along with a drop in temperatures just in time for the weekend!

Have a great Labor Day!

-Matt Jones

