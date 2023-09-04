Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Smash Mouth original lead singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Steve Harwell, who cofounded the band Smash Mouth in 1994, has died at the age of 56, according to news reports.

Harwell was also the longtime singer of the band.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old was receiving hospice care at his home on Sunday. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer rig caught fire the morning of Sept. 3, 2023, at Interstate 20 at Pines Road,...
Big rig fire stops all traffic on I-20 West
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say
Labor Day weekend shooting ends with one dead and another injured.
1 injured, 1 dead after altercation leads to shooting at Time Out bar
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden tells Idalia’s Florida victims ‘your nation has your back’
Drone images from the Gorum wildfire.
Gorum wildfire believed to have burned 400 acres

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.
2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington,...
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands