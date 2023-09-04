Retired Bossier deputy known as ‘praying deputy’ dies over Labor Day weekend

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Known as the “praying deputy,” Jackie Loveless often offered up prayers instead of writing tickets.

The retired Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy died over the first weekend of September.

He became known to the community as the “praying deputy” when KSLA profiled him in a “The Good Stuff” story in 2015 after he decided to pray for a woman he had pulled over who was heading to a memorial service for her daughter. He inspired many people with prayer both on and off the job.

THE GOOD STUFF: Bossier Deputy delivers prayer instead of a ticket

Bossier deputy delivers prayer instead of a ticket

Loveless was also recently on KSLA’s morning show to talk about an organization he was a part of called the Brotherhood for Unity Foundation. The group works with young people in the community by donating school supplies and more.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.