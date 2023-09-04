Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Lowder Baking Co. highlights what’s new, what favorites are back this fall

Sarah Lowder, owner of Lowder Baking Co., joined us Sept. 4, 2023, in the KSLA Café to talk about the launch of their fall treats, what favorites are returning and what new goodies there are to look forward to this fall.
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Labor Day always marks the unofficial end of summer, and what better way to bring in fall than with some of your favorite goodies from a Shreveport staple?

On Monday, Sept. 4, KSLA was joined live in the KSLA Café by Sarah Lowder, owner of Lowder Baking Co. She talked about the launch of their fall treats, what favorites are returning and what new goodies there are to look forward to.

The bakery is located at 4019 Fern Ave. in Shreveport.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

