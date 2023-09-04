Louisiana Tech alum Karl Malone, along with record breaking crowd witness 41st annual Louisiana Downs Super Derby

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The biggest turnout the Louisiana Downs Super Derby has seen since 2007 witness a thriller during the 41st annual event.

Big Data was able to separate himself from the rest of the pack, and won the prestigious event held in Bossier City.

Louisiana Tech basketball alum, and two-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player, Karl Malone delivered opening remarks before the race.

Up to seven different teams eyed first place, along with the $200,000 prize.

“I had two bucket lists. I’m into NASCAR, and I’m into racing, " says Malone. “I love to watch the horses as an athlete. I’ve always wanted to say, ‘Drivers! Start your engines!’ and ‘Riders up!’ So I get to announce that and get everyone hyped up. Shreveport, Louisiana, you guys have no idea what we have. Come out and support.

“It’s great to see the people out here, " says Louisiana Downs owner Kevin Preston. “Obviously, it’s an iconic track. 50 years as a track, 41 years of racing. Couldn’t imagine a better day.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.