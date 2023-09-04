Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Louisiana Tech alum Karl Malone, along with record breaking crowd witness 41st annual Louisiana Downs Super Derby

First time event has been held since 2019
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The biggest turnout the Louisiana Downs Super Derby has seen since 2007 witness a thriller during the 41st annual event.

Big Data was able to separate himself from the rest of the pack, and won the prestigious event held in Bossier City.

Louisiana Tech basketball alum, and two-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player, Karl Malone delivered opening remarks before the race.

Up to seven different teams eyed first place, along with the $200,000 prize.

“I had two bucket lists. I’m into NASCAR, and I’m into racing, " says Malone. “I love to watch the horses as an athlete. I’ve always wanted to say, ‘Drivers! Start your engines!’ and ‘Riders up!’ So I get to announce that and get everyone hyped up. Shreveport, Louisiana, you guys have no idea what we have. Come out and support.

“It’s great to see the people out here, " says Louisiana Downs owner Kevin Preston. “Obviously, it’s an iconic track. 50 years as a track, 41 years of racing. Couldn’t imagine a better day.”

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor Day weekend shooting ends with one dead and another injured.
1 injured, 1 dead after altercation leads to shooting at Time Out bar
Passenger shot in jaw while riding down North Market Street
Shooting at Encore Apartments.
2 shot at Encore Apartments; 1 victim fighting for life
Five store clerks were charged for reportedly selling alcohol to people under age 21.
5 store clerks charged for allegedly selling alcohol to minors
Man pleads guilty in death of sister’s baby

Latest News

Hannah Mouton during football practice
Hanging with Hannah: Northwood Falcons wide receiver looks to make history
Florida State vs LSU
LSU loses to Florida State in season opener 45-24
North Desoto vs Airline
Game of the Week - North Desoto vs Airline
KSLA Overtime Pt. 2 - Sept. 1, 2023