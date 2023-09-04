Louisiana burn ban has some searching for alternatives to outdoor cooking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Outdoor cooking is not a violation of Louisiana’s burn ban; but if the flame you start ignites a fire that a fire department must respond to, you will be cited for that fire, the state fire marshal’s office says.

This warning stands despite rains overnight and on Labor Day.

And it has some people looking for alternatives to grilling their holiday meals.

There’s always ribs and chicken in the oven and hot dogs and hamburgers on a stovetop grill.

Or dining out.

Or reaching out to a caterer.

And then there are those who are willing to take the risk and slap those bone-in rib-eyes on the outdoor grill anyway.

KSLA News 12′s Tamer Knight has the details on this evening’s news.

Many have been spending Labor Day weekend grilling and spending time with friends and family.

