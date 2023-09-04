Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests

Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists around the world are tracking the BA.2.86 COVID-19 variant.

Early reports indicate it may be less contagious than other variants and vaccinated Americans should have some protection against it.

When BA.2.86 first appeared in late July, researchers were concerned it might become as powerful as the omicron variant but so far, that does not appear to be the case.

BA.2.86 has spread to 11 countries so far including the United States.

Two groups of scientists, one in China and another in Sweden. have publicly reported the results of their analysis of the new variant.

The United States is expected to release its findings as early as Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer rig caught fire the morning of Sept. 3, 2023, at Interstate 20 at Pines Road,...
Big rig fire stops all traffic on I-20 West
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say
Labor Day weekend shooting ends with one dead and another injured.
1 injured, 1 dead after altercation leads to shooting at Time Out bar
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden tells Idalia’s Florida victims ‘your nation has your back’
Passenger shot in jaw while riding down North Market Street

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman...
Biden heads to Philadelphia for a Labor Day parade and is expected to speak about unions’ importance
As the harsh weather conditions continue, Governor John Bel Edwards asked people on Aug. 30 to...
Important reminders on Labor Day as statewide burn ban continues
Shreveport Regional Airport
What to expect when traveling for Labor Day
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit