Summer Heat Safety Tips

Labor Day showers possible

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Labor Day, everyone! I hope you all can enjoy today as much as you can because rain and some storms have already entered the ArkLaTex! We can expect these storms to continue moving north and east throughout the afternoon, but about a half an inch will be the maximum rainfall amount to expect from the storms.

Today’s temperatures run into the low-to-mid 90′s as these storms will cap our temperatures as well from getting so high. It also depends on which areas will receive rain and which areas don’t but the consensus is low-to-mid 90′s. As air continues to move inward from the Gulf, we can expect some popup showers to return for tomorrow afternoon as well.

For the rest of the work week, the heat and humidity will continue to build as temperatures look to reach back into the triple digits and Heat Advisories make their way back into the region with possible Excessive Heat Warnings. I hope everyone has a good and safe Labor Day!

- CJ Cartledge

