Summer Heat Safety Tips

Important reminders on Labor Day as statewide burn ban continues

As the harsh weather conditions continue, Governor John Bel Edwards asked people on Aug. 30 to avoid cooking with open flames outdoors and asked them not to barbeque outside where a fire can start.(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many have been spending Labor Day weekend grilling and spending time with friends and family. Authorities are pleading with people to take the burn ban seriously.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal continues to try to put an end to the wildfires across the state. State leaders report 600 wildfires have burned over 90 square miles of land in August.

RELATED: Statewide burn ban reissued with exceptions removed

Officials said there were 423 fire personnel and 109 fire service agencies in Louisiana, including six states in at least six parishes responding to the fires.

As the harsh weather conditions continue, Governor John Bel Edwards asked people on Aug. 30 to avoid cooking with open flames outdoors and asked them not to barbeque outside where a fire can start.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards asking people to not barbecue for Labor Day as crews battle unprecedented wildfires

Edwards added his new request is technically not a part of the burn ban that’s in place, but he is asking people to do what they can.

Shortly after this announcement, UL decided to ban all open flames while tailgating for their season opener. We will let you know if the burn ban will impact home tailgates at Southern University and LSU.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office adds that if your cooking creates a fire that the fire department has to respond to, you will get a citation.

If you see a fire, call 911 for the fire department to put the fire out.

RELATED: Open flames banned on land owned by La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

