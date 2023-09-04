Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Hanging with Hannah: Northwood Falcons wide receiver looks to make history

Hannah Mouton returns to action after suffering ACL tear during her junior year
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - “She’s making a difference for every girl that wants to play a male dominated sport, and probably influence them to want to go do it if they see someone else doing it.”

Hannah Mouton during football practice
Hannah Mouton during football practice(KSLA)

It turns out she is her. Hannah Mouton has already broken barriers. Now the Northwood High School football star is looking to break defenses.

“I actually originally started as a kicker. But, practice was boring, just kicking a ball, " says Mouton. “I want to do some running. So, I just decided to be wide receiver, and it went from there.”

The Lafayette native scored a touchdown, along with grabbing three receptions last season for the Southside High School Sharks. But, an ACL tear ended her junior year.

Hannah Mouton on crutches following ACL tear
Hannah Mouton on crutches following ACL tear(KSLA)

“It is very tough, because a lot of times I wanted to give up, " says Mouton. “You’re just thinking what if I hurt my other knee, because now my knee could be weaker than the other leg. It’s just a lot of believing you can do it.”

Staying strong proved to be beneficial for Mouton.

Hannah Mouton celebrates following a drill during practice
Hannah Mouton celebrates following a drill during practice(KSLA)

“I just came up here I wasn’t expecting to be on the football team. But, after I saw their first scrimmage, and how hype they were getting on the field. Just made me remember how fun it was.”

The thought of the former sibling rivalry between Mouton and her brother on the same team at Southside may have reignited her desire for football in Blanchard.

Hannah Mouton along with her brother following a football game at Southside High School
Hannah Mouton along with her brother following a football game at Southside High School(KSLA)

“Yeah, it was fun playing with my brother. We always joked around at practice with each other. It was really fun.”

We might see Hannah Mouton as making history, she sees it differently.

“Just think about me playing football, like I’m one of them. I don’t think about it until people come up to me and they say, ‘Oh, you’re the girl football player.’ Okay, year. But, I see it as me playing football.”

