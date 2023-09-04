Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

‘Dear all, I quit’: New EBR School Board member abruptly resigns in e-mail to colleagues

Katie Kennison
Katie Kennison(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of the East Baton Rouge Parish School board abruptly resigned Sunday in an e-mail sent to her colleagues.

Katie Kennison was sworn in to represent district 8 in January. 

RELATED: Push for unity and employee pay raises top priorities for new EBR School Board

In an e-mail obtained by WAFB, Kennison told her colleagues, “Dear all, I quit. Thanks, Katie Kennison.”

School board resignation
School board resignation(EBR School Board Member)

Kennison, a Democrat, defeated Republican Connie Bernard in the general election on December 10, 2022.

Kennison did not answer when WAFB tried to reach her by phone.

The Advocate newspaper reports she declined comment when reached by one of the newspaper’s reporters as well on Sunday afternoon.

“In regards to Mrs. Kennison’s resignation, it was both surprising and disheartening to learn. However, I also understand that her decision may be what’s best for herself and family at this time. As of now, I have not discussed the decision with Mrs. Kennison. It’s Labor Weekend so I didn’t want to disturb or disrupt her time with her family. I do plan to reach out following the holiday and plan to ask her to remain on the board, if that’s a possibly,” said EBR School Board President Dadrius Lanus to WAFB in a statement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor Day weekend shooting ends with one dead and another injured.
1 injured, 1 dead after altercation leads to shooting at Time Out bar
Passenger shot in jaw while riding down North Market Street
Shooting at Encore Apartments.
2 shot at Encore Apartments; 1 victim fighting for life
Five store clerks were charged for reportedly selling alcohol to people under age 21.
5 store clerks charged for allegedly selling alcohol to minors
Man pleads guilty in death of sister’s baby

Latest News

Tristan Smith and Keathon James, both of whom have been members of Boy Scouts of America for...
2 ArkLaTex youths earn Eagle Scout
A tractor-trailer rig caught fire the morning of Sept. 3, 2023, at Interstate 20 at Pines Road,...
Big rig fire stops all traffic on I-20 West
SNAP food benefits
East Texas Food Bank discusses impact of new SNAP work requirements
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog