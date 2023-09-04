Author shares book involving murder, mystery, mayham, monsters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An author tells a story filled with interesting characters, supernatural themes, and mystery. Who doesn’t love a good werewolf story?

On Sept. 4, the author, Bailey Briggs, a Marshall, Texas native, will be joining us at the studio to talk about her new fiction book, “Just South of Uncertain”.

“I’m a Marshall, Texas native, wife, and mom of three who stopped scrolling and started writing instead,” says Briggs.

Just South of Uncertain

A werewolf, Ace Reynolds, goes missing after exposing his form live on TikTok for the whole world to see. Izzy Hart, the main character, works with a covert organization to help keep the world safe from things that go bump into the night.

Hart has been partnered with a tall, dark, wealthy, and handsome werewolf named JR Reilley, and it’s their job to find out what happened to Reynolds. The story is filled with danger, involving murder, mystery, mayhem, monsters, and romance, but it’s just another day at the office for Hart.

If you are interested in getting your own copy of Just South of Uncertain, visit Brigg’s Amazon store at https://amzn.to/3P4cOUB.

