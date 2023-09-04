Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Author shares book involving murder, mystery, mayham, monsters

An author tells a story filled with interesting characters, supernatural themes, and mystery. Who doesn’t love a good werewolf story?
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An author tells a story filled with interesting characters, supernatural themes, and mystery. Who doesn’t love a good werewolf story?

On Sept. 4, the author, Bailey Briggs, a Marshall, Texas native, will be joining us at the studio to talk about her new fiction book, “Just South of Uncertain”.

“I’m a Marshall, Texas native, wife, and mom of three who stopped scrolling and started writing instead,” says Briggs.

Just South of Uncertain

A werewolf, Ace Reynolds, goes missing after exposing his form live on TikTok for the whole world to see. Izzy Hart, the main character, works with a covert organization to help keep the world safe from things that go bump into the night.

Hart has been partnered with a tall, dark, wealthy, and handsome werewolf named JR Reilley, and it’s their job to find out what happened to Reynolds. The story is filled with danger, involving murder, mystery, mayhem, monsters, and romance, but it’s just another day at the office for Hart.

If you are interested in getting your own copy of Just South of Uncertain, visit Brigg’s Amazon store at https://amzn.to/3P4cOUB.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer rig caught fire the morning of Sept. 3, 2023, at Interstate 20 at Pines Road,...
Big rig fire stops all traffic on I-20 West
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say
Labor Day weekend shooting ends with one dead and another injured.
1 injured, 1 dead after altercation leads to shooting at Time Out bar
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden tells Idalia’s Florida victims ‘your nation has your back’
Passenger shot in jaw while riding down North Market Street

Latest News

Design Downtown Regional Art Contest for Texarkana, Texas.
Art contest being held to ‘Design Downtown’ Texarkana
Ace of Clubs House to be revamped
Historic Texarkana building getting $850K revamp
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Healthy eating tips to combat childhood obesity
Louisiana ranks 45th in childhood obesity
Louisiana ranks 45th in childhood obesity