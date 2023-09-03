Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Vacant house catches fire in Mooretown

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - First responders noted that the home was found with its doors open and unsecured.

On Sept. 2, 8:42 p.m., the Shreveport Fire Department(SFD) responded to a report of a house fire on the 3600 block of Faye Street.

When SFD arrived, they discovered flames coming from the rear of the one-story building.

It took the efforts of 18 firefighters to bring the fire under control at 8:57 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The house did not have electricity and appeared to be vacant, but when firefighters arrived they found that the doors were open and the building was not secure.

The full extent of the damage remains under investigation.

