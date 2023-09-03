Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Slight rain chances heading into Labor Day

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We are still under this low pressure system that is moving humidity into our area from the Gulf of Mexico. This is what is causing our rain chances to rise and afternoon showers/thunderstorms to commence. However, temperatures will still be high in the mid-to-upper 90′s around the ArkLaTex with no signs of a cool off in sight.

This system is taking its sweet time to move west and out of our area causing us to be humid and feeling a bit hotter than our actual temperatures. Once it moves out, it will only feel hotter from there as temperatures look to rise back into the triple digits with feels like temperatures reaching near or above Heat Advisory level, so get ready for more heat on the way. This could possibly break more daily record temperatures for September.

The summer of 2023 was already one of the hottest summers on record here in Shreveport and it looks to continue being hot into September. Rain chances start to become slim to none by the time we hit the end of the work week, but it will still be hot so bring your umbrellas just in case today and tomorrow because some isolated showers may hit your area.

- CJ Cartledge

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Labor Day weekend shooting ends with one dead and another injured.
1 injured, 1 dead after altercation leads to shooting at Time Out bar
Passenger shot in jaw while riding down North Market Street
Shooting at Encore Apartments.
2 shot at Encore Apartments; 1 victim fighting for life
Five store clerks were charged for reportedly selling alcohol to people under age 21.
5 store clerks charged for allegedly selling alcohol to minors
Man pleads guilty in death of sister’s baby

Latest News

Rain is more likely to occur by Labor Day
CJ's Sunday morning weather update
Humidity returns along with storm chances increasing
Rain chances increase for Labor Day Weekend
Humidity returns along with storm chances increasing
CJ's Saturday evening weather update
Rain is possible for the area, but it will still be hot
CJ's Saturday afternoon weather update