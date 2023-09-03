Slight rain chances heading into Labor Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We are still under this low pressure system that is moving humidity into our area from the Gulf of Mexico. This is what is causing our rain chances to rise and afternoon showers/thunderstorms to commence. However, temperatures will still be high in the mid-to-upper 90′s around the ArkLaTex with no signs of a cool off in sight.

This system is taking its sweet time to move west and out of our area causing us to be humid and feeling a bit hotter than our actual temperatures. Once it moves out, it will only feel hotter from there as temperatures look to rise back into the triple digits with feels like temperatures reaching near or above Heat Advisory level, so get ready for more heat on the way. This could possibly break more daily record temperatures for September.

The summer of 2023 was already one of the hottest summers on record here in Shreveport and it looks to continue being hot into September. Rain chances start to become slim to none by the time we hit the end of the work week, but it will still be hot so bring your umbrellas just in case today and tomorrow because some isolated showers may hit your area.

- CJ Cartledge

