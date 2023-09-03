Gorum wildfire believed to have burned 400 acres

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Drone images, showing the damage from the fire, have been released.

On Sept. 2, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) released drone images of the Lake Gorum wildfire from Sept. 1.

NPSO says that the affected area is believed to be over 400 acres in the Lake Gorum area.

Multiple units with both ground and air support tankers based at AEX Airport in Alexandria, Louisiana temporarily responded to west Louisiana wildfires.

“One air tanker can hold up to 9500 gallons of retardant and fly as low as 300-350 feet above the ground to make drops. The aircraft is specially retrofitted to accomplish low-flying missions during wildfires,” says NPSO.

Fortunately, no homes were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

A statewide burn ban remains in effect. Please do not burn. A small flame can ignite a major fire resulting in significant property loss, injury, or even death.

