Summer Heat Safety Tips

East Texas Food Bank discusses impact of new SNAP work requirements

SNAP food benefits
SNAP food benefits(KGNS)
By JD Conte
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - New work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) went into effect Friday, which were passed as part of a debt ceiling agreement between Congressional Republicans and President Biden in June.

Previously, only childless individuals aged 18-49 had to prove they were working 80 hours a month to receive benefits. That number has now increased to 50. It will increase to 52 on October 1st, and increase to 54 on October 1 of 2024.

Certain exemptions are still in place, including those who are homeless, veterans, and youth ages 18-24 who have grown out of foster care. The provisions in the bill expire in 2030.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that 750,000 could be affected by the changes.

Tim Butler, the Chief Impact Officer at the East Texas Food Bank, says SNAP is a key tool to fighting hunger in an area vulnerable to hunger.

“SNAP is such an important part of the people that we serve, just that little bit of supplementary income where they can go to the store and get some healthy food just to get them through hard times,” said Butler. “Access is incredibly important here in East Texas because of how Rural we are and this decreasing access, potentially, for people 50 years and above.”

Butler says that similar changes in SNAP usually lead to an increased demand for their services.

“Typically, when there are changes with SNAP our pantry partners see an influx and the people that they serve,” said Butler.

