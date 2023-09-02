Rain chances increase for Labor Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to Labor Day Weekend! Rain chances look to increase as we go through the weekend because of a stationary front that is moving moisture from the Gulf into our area! Nonetheless, it will still be hot, but for the next couple of days rain chances will range from around 0-20% here in Shreveport.

Temperatures look to be in the mid 90′s in the northern portions of the region today near Idabel and De Queen and only get higher as you move southward. Triple digits return for areas near Nacogdoches and as this moisture moves northward into our area, it will feel just a bit hotter. We still hold a 20% chance for rain here in Shreveport today despite the heat.

We can relax knowing there won’t be any Heat Advisories or Warnings for the next couple of days, but don’t count them out just yet. We may possibly reach back into triple digit temperatures by the end of the 7-day forecast period. Stay safe, stay dry, and see you later!

-CJ Cartledge

