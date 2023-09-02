Passenger shot in jaw while riding down North Market Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - While in the hospital for treatment, the victim tells police he was shot from a random vehicle.

On Sept. 1, at 12:06 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a call from a local hospital regarding a man with a gunshot wound to the jaw.

After investigating, officers learned that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on the 200 block of North Market when unknown suspects from a nearby vehicle, possibly a red Nissan Altima, began to fire at him.

The victim arrived at the hospital by private auto to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have been notified and an investigation is currently ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information that may help solve this case, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300, or if you want to stay anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

