Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Investigators say Tiger Island Fire started by arson

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Investigators have determined that the Tiger Island Fire, which has burned over 31,000 acres in Beauregard Parish since Aug. 22, started as a result of arson.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the incident. They are asking anyone with information that could help identify a suspect to contact investigators.

The Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to $2,000 in cash to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction connected to a wildfire.

You can call the LDAF’s 24-hour anonymous hotline at 855-452-5323 or BPSO at 337-462-8918.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tractor-trailer rig caught fire the morning of Sept. 3, 2023, at Interstate 20 at Pines Road,...
Big rig fire stops all traffic on I-20 West
A 93-year-old woman in California was mauled to death by a pair of dogs who had escaped from...
‘It was chaos’: 93-year-old woman killed in dog attack, neighbors say
Labor Day weekend shooting ends with one dead and another injured.
1 injured, 1 dead after altercation leads to shooting at Time Out bar
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden tells Idalia’s Florida victims ‘your nation has your back’
Drone images from the Gorum wildfire.
Gorum wildfire believed to have burned 400 acres

Latest News

Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
As the harsh weather conditions continue, Governor John Bel Edwards asked people on Aug. 30 to...
Important reminders on Labor Day as statewide burn ban continues
Chief Crocker was appointed and hired as the first and only administrator of the Tangipahoa...
Longtime Tangipahoa Fire Superintendent dies after cancer battle
Shreveport Regional Airport
A look at this year’s Labor Day travel stats
Katie Kennison
‘Dear all, I quit’: New EBR School Board member abruptly resigns in e-mail to colleagues