Heat, humidity and a few showers for the Labor Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Seasonably hot and humid conditions will be in place through the Labor Day holiday weekend. An upper level storm system pivoting through the area will provide the necessary moisture and lift to generate some showers and storms for your long weekend plans, but it won’t necessarily be a washout.

We’ll stay quiet tonight under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will be comfortable again settling back into the upper 60s to low 70s.

After a mostly sunny Saturday morning, some clouds will begin to build through the afternoon. A few showers are possible, but rain chances will remain at a low 10-20%. Temperatures will heat into the mid to upper 90s, but with the humidity it will feel more like the low 100s.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with a dry start and temperatures beginning the day in the low 70s. Showers and storms will develop in the heat of the afternoon. Rain coverage will be higher on Sunday, but not everyone will get wet. Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 90s before any showers develop, but expect to cool back into the 70s or 80s later in the day following any rain.

Labor Day will be almost a repeat of Sunday with perhaps slightly more rain around. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s again before showers cool things off a little through the afternoon. The chance for rain on the holiday is around 30-40%.

Rain chances will hang in on Tuesday before trailing off the rest of the week. Temperatures will be lowest in Tuesday in the low 90s. By the end of the week we’ll be back in the upper 90s to near 100 again. The humidity will keep the nights a little warm and muggy with overnight lows mainly in the mid 70s.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.