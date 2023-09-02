Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

2 shot at Encore Apartments; 1 victim fighting for life

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The shooting began when two men were leaving an apartment and a black vehicle pulled up.

On Sept. 2, at 3:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a shooting report on the 9000 block of Kingston Road, at the Encore Apartments.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the left thigh, and another man was found just outside of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds in the chest.

According to SPD, when the victims left the apartment, a black car pulled up and unknown suspects started to shoot at the victims. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The first man’s injuries were non-life-threatening, but the man, who was shot multiple times, is fighting for his life.

If you have any information that may help solve this case, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300, or if you want to stay anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

