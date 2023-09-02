Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

1 injured, 1 dead after altercation leads to shooting at Time Out bar

Labor Day weekend shooting ends with one dead and another injured.
Labor Day weekend shooting ends with one dead and another injured.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman got into an argument that escalated when the suspect shot her in the chest.

On Sept. 2, at 1:07 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a shooting report on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road, at the Time Out bar.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the right thigh. Upon further investigation inside the bar, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

SPD discovered that the suspect and the woman victim were involved in an altercation inside the bar when the suspect drew a handgun and shot her in the chest. Afterward, the male victim was shot in the right thigh and the suspect fled the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

