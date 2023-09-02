1 injured, 1 dead after altercation leads to shooting at Time Out bar

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman got into an argument that escalated when the suspect shot her in the chest.

On Sept. 2, at 1:07 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a shooting report on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road, at the Time Out bar.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the right thigh. Upon further investigation inside the bar, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

SPD discovered that the suspect and the woman victim were involved in an altercation inside the bar when the suspect drew a handgun and shot her in the chest. Afterward, the male victim was shot in the right thigh and the suspect fled the scene.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital. The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

