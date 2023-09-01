Very high fire danger across the ArkLaTex today

Getting Answers
By Matt Jones
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will continue to run above average as we head into early September, but should stay out of the triple digits for the time being. A few showers return over the holiday weekend but will do little to alleviate the ongoing drought and elevated fire danger.

Today looks mostly sunny and still comfortable humidity-wise. We will heat up steadily after the comfortable start with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s for highs. Because of the very low humidity levels today and occasional gusty wind, fire danger will be even higher across much of the region.

As we head through the weekend it’s going to start to get more humid again. An upper level storm system pivoting through the area will try to squeeze out some of that moisture in the form of showers and storms, but rain coverage will remain spotty at best. Rain chances will be lowest on Saturday, but expect them to increase slightly by Labor Day. Temperatures will continue to run in the mid to upper 90s for highs with overnight lows creeping back up into the 70s.

After the holiday weekend rain chances will be on the decrease for the rest of the week. We’ll stay hot in the mid to upper 90s and with the humidity it will be feeling more like the triple digits. Some heat alerts may return at some point next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Matt Jones

