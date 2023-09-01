Teen shot while sleeping on South Greenbrook Loop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A drive-by shooting struck a teenager in the side while they slept.

On Sept. 1, at 1:42 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report on the 100 block of South Greenbrook Loop, near Greenbrook Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they discovered a teenager was shot in the side when they were asleep from an apparent drive-by shooting.

Teen shot while sleeping during drive-by shooting. (ksla)

Teen shot while sleeping during drive-by shooting. (ksla)

The teen was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Evidence is being collected by SPD.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you have any information to help solve this case, call SPD at (318) 673-7300. If you want to stay anonymous, give your tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.