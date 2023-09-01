Southwood’s home opener versus Green Oaks at Northwood’s Jerry Burton Stadium ends in overtime thriller

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Southwood’s home game versus Green Oaks was any defensive coordinator’s dream.

After regulation, both teams were tied at six-apiece. But, the Giants would leave Blanchard with the 12-6 victory in overtime.

Cowboys running back Jeromy Tyler scored the first touchdown of the game, giving his team the early 6-0 advantage, following a missed point after touchdown.

The Giants will host Carroll High School at Northwood’s Jerry Burton Stadium on Friday, September 8.

Southwood will face Woodlawn Leadership Academy at Independence Stadium next Friday.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.