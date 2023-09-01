Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreveport gynecologist releases book to help women dealing with endometriosis

The new book is called Endometriosis: The Name of the Pain and How to Repress It; it’s authored by Dr. Leonard Weather Jr., a gynecologist and author.
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An area doctor has written a new book about a condition that plagues millions of women across the globe.

The book is about endometriosis, a disease in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing severe pelvic pain and menstrual cramps, infertility, and many other symptoms. The new book is called Endometriosis: The Name of the Pain and How to Repress It; it’s authored by Dr. Leonard Weather Jr., a gynecologist and author.

“We need to abate the suffering women are having,” he said.

Dr. Weather told KSLA News 12 that after noticing an increase in women with endometriosis, he wanted to do something to help. His recently released book provides useful tips for women dealing with the condition.

“This book is a book that gives them information as they can best remedy their problem and how they can have a better quality of life,” he said.

According to online studies from the Office on Women’s Health, in the United States alone, it’s estimated more than 6 million women have endometriosis.

Dr. Weather said he’s treating thousands of women with the condition.

“Weekly, we have patients who come in the office and don’t have a clue what is going on, so what this book does [is] helps to give them information about various things and problems,” he explained.

In the near future, the doctor plans to write more books to help women navigate and learn more during their health journey.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman reportedly stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower
At least one person was struck by a vehicle on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway about halfway between...
Mother, daughter struck by pickup on ART in Bossier City; 1 dead, other in hospital
Officer involved shooting on Ed's Boulevard.
CPSO involved in shooting on Old Mooringsport Road; 2 dead
A homeless man died after being ran over by a waste truck.
Homeless man run over by waste vehicle dies
Donald White (6-11-93)
SPD obtains warrants for man accused of pistol-whipping pregnant girlfriend

Latest News

Shreveport doctor releases book on endometriosis
Shreveport doctor releases book on endometriosis
Dr. Lee Warren joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea to speak about handling and processing grief.
Neurosurgeon, author speaks on living with grief
New family clinic in Benton now taking patients
New urgent care clinic in Benton now welcoming patients into completed area
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Doctor stresses importance of colorectal cancer screenings