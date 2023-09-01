Shreveport gynecologist releases book to help women dealing with endometriosis

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An area doctor has written a new book about a condition that plagues millions of women across the globe.

The book is about endometriosis, a disease in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing severe pelvic pain and menstrual cramps, infertility, and many other symptoms. The new book is called Endometriosis: The Name of the Pain and How to Repress It; it’s authored by Dr. Leonard Weather Jr., a gynecologist and author.

“We need to abate the suffering women are having,” he said.

Dr. Weather told KSLA News 12 that after noticing an increase in women with endometriosis, he wanted to do something to help. His recently released book provides useful tips for women dealing with the condition.

“This book is a book that gives them information as they can best remedy their problem and how they can have a better quality of life,” he said.

According to online studies from the Office on Women’s Health, in the United States alone, it’s estimated more than 6 million women have endometriosis.

Dr. Weather said he’s treating thousands of women with the condition.

“Weekly, we have patients who come in the office and don’t have a clue what is going on, so what this book does [is] helps to give them information about various things and problems,” he explained.

In the near future, the doctor plans to write more books to help women navigate and learn more during their health journey.

