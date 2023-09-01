Schools have noted an increase in anxiety in children since the COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Nationally, the need for mental health services has risen significantly over the past decade, but especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mentally healthy students are more likely to go to school ready to learn, which is vital for academic growth. Caddo School District partners with more than 30 agencies to help students become healthier and more well-rounded.

“Well, I have been in education for 25 years, and we have definitely seen an increase since the COVID-19 pandemic in anxiety in children,” said Kasie Mainiero, child well-being specialist for Caddo public schools. “So we do make a concerted effort.”

It’s no secret that the impact of COVID-19 had far-reaching effects on the mental health of both adults and children. Adolescents have felt vulnerable due to social isolation and being disconnected, an ongoing problem schools still face today.

“I’ll say again that Caddo Parish schools have done such a great job in putting and pushing the idea of mental health into the schools to make sure that we are taking care of those issues and addressing them head on,” Mainiero said.

Approved agencies may provide mental health and substance abuse prevention services on school campuses, as well.

“We have over 30 mental health agencies that work directly with schools. And we have the newest addition, The Harbor, where we have all kinds of outside services and agencies coming together to provide everything that anyone could need for mental health and wrap-around service form,” Mainiero said.

The Harbor is a resource center that houses multiple agencies in one location. They are able to meet the needs of children and families and provide access to mental health services and offer assessments and screenings.

Currently, Caddo schools still are seeing a need for increased mental health services.

“We definitely see an increase in behavioral issues. We see a decrease in attendance, you know, kids not coming to school,” Mainiero said. “We want to make sure that when they get to school that it is a safe and warm and welcoming place.”

According to the CDC, among the most common mental disorders that can be diagnosed in childhood are Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), anxiety and behavior disorders.

“Probably anxiety as number one, um, we see a lot of kids who are very anxious, who are very worried, whether it is about academics, or family matters, or whether it is about being at school,” Mainiero said. “So we try to calm them down, as much as we can, give them techniques that they can use, like blowing out candles on a birthday cake, like for pretend. And doing things that will help them be able to regulate, be able to self-regulate and calm down.”

Early intervention is key. Getting screened for a diagnosis and appropriate services for children and their families can make all the difference in the lives of children with mental disorders and access to providers who can offer services that can drastically improve their well-being.

“First of all, let’s start with your school counselor. So if your counselor, you know at each school there is a school counselor, and they can help provide you some resources and some guidance,” Mainiero said.

“But what is great about Caddo Parish is that we also have this exciting new place, The Harbor, where you can come and they can help screen your child they can find out what services would be most beneficial. And they can help guide you and lead you into the right services.”

And know that your schools are always prioritizing your child’s mental health.

“The more we talk about it, the more we do, the activities. The strategies that work and focus on mental health the more that this will become prevalent and will become an everyday common language that we use amongst our children,” Mainiero said.

The Harbor also offers truancy evaluations, tutoring, diversion and conflict resolution workshops. It is located in Building 6 at 3004 Knight St. in Shreveport.

