Summer Heat Safety Tips

‘People will notice an immediate difference because the water will taste and smell better.’: Shreveport in the process of getting new water system

The city hopes to have the new ozone system up and running within the next seven days.
By Donna Keeya
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Does Shreveport’s water taste weird or smell funny to you? Well, that should go away soon.

The original ozone system responsible for treating the water went offline in December 2022. Now, the city has a new water infiltration system.

Many Shreveport residents have complained about the water.

Do you like the taste of Shreveport water? Yes or no? 💧💧

Posted by KSLA News 12 on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

“About a while back, I’d say a month ago, it kind of taste like creek water. Water that you’d get out the creek or out of the river or something like that,” resident Charles Warren said.

To combat the water’s taste and smell, the city has gotten a new ozone system.

Also, since the old system could no longer operate due to its age, the city has been treating the water with chlorine instead of ozone. Now, they hope to have the new system online within the next seven days.

“When we get the system in, people will notice an immediate difference because the water will taste and smell better than it has,” Director of Water and Sewerage William Daniel said. “There will be less of a chlorine odor. One thing that we had to do without having the ozone was to use more chlorine in the treatment process.”

