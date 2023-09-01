Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Parts of Natchitoches Parish under evacuation due to wildfire

Residents are asked to evacuate the area.
Residents are asked to evacuate the area.(NPSO)
By Amia Lewis
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GORUM, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) deputies and numerous fire departments are dealing with a wildfire in Natchitoches Parish.

According to LSP, the blaze started near LA Hwy 119/LA Hwy 8 and the Janie-Gorum Road area on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Residents on the westside of Lake Gorum Rd., eastside of Janie Gorum Rd. and the southside of La. Hwy 119 near Gorum are urged to evacuate at this time until further notice.

The evacuation was issued around 4:25 p.m.

Troopers are currently assisting the agencies get residents out of the area.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman reportedly stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower
A homeless man died after being ran over by a waste truck.
Homeless man run over by waste vehicle dies
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Teen shot while asleep
Teen shot while sleeping on South Greenbrook Loop
Deputy Matt Pierson
Shelby County deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’

Latest News

(Source: pexels.com)
‘People will notice an immediate difference because the water will taste and smell better.’: Shreveport in the process of getting new water system
Ace of Clubs House to be revamped
Historic Texarkana building getting $850K revamp
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Healthy eating tips to combat childhood obesity
All or parts of Coushatta's water system were under three different boil advisories between...
Massive water leak discovered in Coushatta; repairs underway