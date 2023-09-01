Parts of Natchitoches Parish under evacuation due to wildfire

GORUM, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State Police (LSP) troopers, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) deputies and numerous fire departments are dealing with a wildfire in Natchitoches Parish.

According to LSP, the blaze started near LA Hwy 119/LA Hwy 8 and the Janie-Gorum Road area on Saturday, Sept. 1.

Residents on the westside of Lake Gorum Rd., eastside of Janie Gorum Rd. and the southside of La. Hwy 119 near Gorum are urged to evacuate at this time until further notice.

The evacuation was issued around 4:25 p.m.

Troopers are currently assisting the agencies get residents out of the area.

