Massive water leak discovered in Coushatta; repairs underway

All or parts of Coushatta's water system were under three different boil advisories between...
All or parts of Coushatta's water system were under three different boil advisories between July 3 and Aug. 4, 2023.(Source: Jasmine Franklin/KSLA News 12)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - A massive water leak has been discovered in Coushatta, and leaders believe it’s the source of the town’s recent water woes.

Officials say the leak is the “primary source” of the town’s water problems. It was discovered by the Louisiana Rural Water Association. The group has been working with the town for weeks to find the source of a major leak that has caused issues with low water pressure and intermittent outages.

VIDEO: RESIDENTS CONCERNED OVER COUSHATTA, LA. WATER

The leak was found near the Burger King off Ringgold Avenue in Coushatta. Officials say there was a break in an old pipe, which was installed by CLECO back in the 1950s. The leak was causing the town to lose about 250 gallons of water per minute, the Louisiana Rural Water Association says.

Mayor Johnny Cox says since the discovery of the leak and the start of repairs, they’ve seen a noticeable rise in the town’s water supply and pressure.

