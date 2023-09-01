Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man involved SU Human Jukebox band members death sentenced

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Three band members from Southern University were killed when a truck driver drifted off the road, now he has been sentenced.

On August 29, Clyde Gay, who was involved in a vehicle accident that killed three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox band members, was sentenced.

The incident happened on Dec. 6, 2022, the three band members, Broderick Moore, 19, Tyran Williams, 19, and Dylan Young, 21 stopped to change a tire on their 1999 Jeep Laredo on I-49 North in Natchitoches Parish. While they worked on the side of the road, truck driver Clyde Gay, 62, drifted onto the shoulder and struck the victims, killing them.

Gay was sentenced to five years in prison, but all but one year was suspended, and four years of supervised probation.

All sentences run concurrently, and he is receiving credit for time served.

