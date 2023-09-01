LSU Health holds Evening for Healers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It was an evening for healers Thursday (Aug. 31) out at LSU Health Shreveport.

The school hosted its annual fundraiser that also serves as a moment to honor first responders and healthcare professionals.

Event leaders said the funds are needed for all parts of LSU Health.

“The money goes to local education for healthcare. To the medical school, physical therapy school, occupational therapy, graduate medical education and graduate studies,” said Justin Moore, event co-chairman.

Funds raised in support of An Evening for Healers help LSU Health Shreveport recruit and retain top faculty and other programs for students.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Isak Schmidley is graduating with a bachelor’s degree in medical lab sciences.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.