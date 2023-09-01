LGBTQ+ OUTnorthLa Film Festival kicks off at Robinson Film Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The film festival will celebrate LGBTQ+ films, and viewers will have a chance to ask directors questions during Q&As.
Starting on Sept. 8 until Sept. 14, the LGBTQ+ organization, People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE), will be hosting its film festival, OUTnorthLa, at the Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas Street, Shreveport.
The festivities will kick off with a Celebration of Leslie Jordan, highlighting the actor by featuring a retrospective of Jordan’s Films. Three films will be shown, including Sordid Lives, Southern Baptist Sissies, and A Very Sordid Wedding.
Schedule:
Sept. 8
- 3:30 p.m. - Bottoms
- 6:30 p.m. - Leslie Jordan Celebration and Q&A
- 8:30 p.m. - Glitter + Doom
Sept. 9
- 12:30 a.m. - Lonesome
- 3 p.m. - Before I Change My Mind
- 5:15 p.m. - Big Boys.
- 6 p.m. - Reception
- 7:30 p.m. - A Taste of Heaven with director Q&A.
Sept. 10
- 12 a.m. - Mama Bears
- 2:30 p.m. - Bottoms
- 5 p.m. - Glitter + Doom
- 7:30 p.m. - Lonesome
Sept. 12
- 2:30 p.m. - Lonesome
- 5 p.m. - Big Boys
- 7:30 p.m. - Mama Bears, with Q&A.
Sept. 13
- 2:30 p.m. - A Taste of Heaven
- 5 p.m. - Big Boys
- 7:30 p.m. - Before I Change My Mind, with Q&A
Sept. 14
- 2:30 p.m. - Mama Bears
- 5 p.m. - Before I Change My Mind
- 7:30 p.m. - Throwback Thursday, featuring: To Wong Foo
The tickets for the film showings will be available on Sept. 2 at http://robinsonfilmcenter.org/#/outnorthla/.
For more information about the film festival, visit https://www.outnorthla.org/.
