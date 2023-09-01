LGBTQ+ OUTnorthLa Film Festival kicks off at Robinson Film Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The film festival will celebrate LGBTQ+ films, and viewers will have a chance to ask directors questions during Q&As.

Starting on Sept. 8 until Sept. 14, the LGBTQ+ organization, People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE), will be hosting its film festival, OUTnorthLa, at the Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas Street, Shreveport.

The festivities will kick off with a Celebration of Leslie Jordan, highlighting the actor by featuring a retrospective of Jordan’s Films. Three films will be shown, including Sordid Lives, Southern Baptist Sissies, and A Very Sordid Wedding.

Schedule:

Sept. 8

3:30 p.m. - Bottoms

6:30 p.m. - Leslie Jordan Celebration and Q&A

8:30 p.m. - Glitter + Doom

Sept. 9

12:30 a.m. - Lonesome

3 p.m. - Before I Change My Mind

5:15 p.m. - Big Boys.

6 p.m. - Reception

7:30 p.m. - A Taste of Heaven with director Q&A.

Sept. 10

12 a.m. - Mama Bears

2:30 p.m. - Bottoms

5 p.m. - Glitter + Doom

7:30 p.m. - Lonesome

Sept. 12

2:30 p.m. - Lonesome

5 p.m. - Big Boys

7:30 p.m. - Mama Bears, with Q&A.

Sept. 13

2:30 p.m. - A Taste of Heaven

5 p.m. - Big Boys

7:30 p.m. - Before I Change My Mind, with Q&A

Sept. 14

2:30 p.m. - Mama Bears

5 p.m. - Before I Change My Mind

7:30 p.m. - Throwback Thursday, featuring: To Wong Foo

The tickets for the film showings will be available on Sept. 2 at http://robinsonfilmcenter.org/#/outnorthla/.

For more information about the film festival, visit https://www.outnorthla.org/.

