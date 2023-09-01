Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

LGBTQ+ OUTnorthLa Film Festival kicks off at Robinson Film Center

Pride in the Park
Pride in the Park(KSLA)
By Brittney Hazelton
Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The film festival will celebrate LGBTQ+ films, and viewers will have a chance to ask directors questions during Q&As.

Starting on Sept. 8 until Sept. 14, the LGBTQ+ organization, People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE), will be hosting its film festival, OUTnorthLa, at the Robinson Film Center, 617 Texas Street, Shreveport.

The festivities will kick off with a Celebration of Leslie Jordan, highlighting the actor by featuring a retrospective of Jordan’s Films. Three films will be shown, including Sordid Lives, Southern Baptist Sissies, and A Very Sordid Wedding.

Schedule:

Sept. 8

  • 3:30 p.m. - Bottoms
  • 6:30 p.m. - Leslie Jordan Celebration and Q&A
  • 8:30 p.m. - Glitter + Doom

Sept. 9

  • 12:30 a.m. - Lonesome
  • 3 p.m. - Before I Change My Mind
  • 5:15 p.m. - Big Boys.
  • 6 p.m. - Reception
  • 7:30 p.m. - A Taste of Heaven with director Q&A.

Sept. 10

  • 12 a.m. - Mama Bears
  • 2:30 p.m. - Bottoms
  • 5 p.m. - Glitter + Doom
  • 7:30 p.m. - Lonesome

Sept. 12

  • 2:30 p.m. - Lonesome
  • 5 p.m. - Big Boys
  • 7:30 p.m. - Mama Bears, with Q&A.

Sept. 13

  • 2:30 p.m. - A Taste of Heaven
  • 5 p.m. - Big Boys
  • 7:30 p.m. - Before I Change My Mind, with Q&A

Sept. 14

  • 2:30 p.m. - Mama Bears
  • 5 p.m. - Before I Change My Mind
  • 7:30 p.m. - Throwback Thursday, featuring: To Wong Foo

The tickets for the film showings will be available on Sept. 2 at http://robinsonfilmcenter.org/#/outnorthla/.

For more information about the film festival, visit https://www.outnorthla.org/.

