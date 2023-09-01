The humidity returns for the Labor Day Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Not long before we start that holiday weekend! Going to be another nice day today. It will be warm during the afternoon hours with a nice north and northeasterly breeze. Because of that breeze, coupled with the continued arid conditions we see a very high fire danger today and likely will throughout the Labor Day Weekend. I urge everyone to not grill this weekend as the risk is not worth it. Temperatures tonight will drop to the low-70s and upper-60s.

As we head through the weekend it’s going to start to get more humid again. An upper-level storm system pivoting through the area will try to squeeze out some of that moisture in the form of showers and storms, but rain coverage will remain spotty at best. Rain chances will be lowest on Saturday, but expect them to increase slightly by Labor Day. Temperatures will continue to run in the mid to upper 90s for highs with overnight lows creeping back up into the 70s.

After the holiday weekend, rain chances will be on the decrease for the rest of the week. We’ll stay hot in the mid to upper 90s and with the humidity, it will be feeling more like the triple digits. Some heat alerts may return at some point next week.

