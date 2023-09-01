Historic Texarkana building getting $850K revamp

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An historic building in Texarkana is getting some much needed love.

“This is a major part of the Texarkana Museum System,” said Emily Tarr, executive director of the Texarkana Museum System.

Because of its octagonal shape, the building is called the Ace of Clubs House and is located in Texarkana, Texas. Built in 1885, the structure is part of the Texarkana Museum System and has been a big draw for tourists. However, in recent years, this attraction has been off limits.

“This house has been in disrepair. It has been going down. It has seen a considerable amount of neglect,” Tarr said.

Scaffolding now surrounds the house as work is underway to bring the structure back to its glory days.

“This house is a one-of-a-kind house. There are very few club shaped houses in this country,” Tarr said.

Tarr says the cost to renovate the exterior of the house comes in at around $850,000.

“Nothing in line with what the original house cost of course. The funding has been provided through grants and through local help and donors,” said Tarr.

The original owner, James Draughon, is said to have built the house to resemble the shape of the ace of clubs. He was inspired by a lucky draw, which led to him winning a hand at poker. Museum leaders say they hope to have the renovations finished by the summer of 2024.

“We really need people to reach out and step up to do this project because it is going to take a village to do this project,” Tarr said.

The Ace of Clubs House became part of the Texarkana Museum System in 1985.

