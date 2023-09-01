Healthy eating tips to combat childhood obesity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - September marks the start of Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, and according to the LSU AgCenter, 40% of Louisiana children are considered overweight or obese. This is a growing problem across the community.

To discuss the importance of addressing this issue, KSLA was joined live by Dr. Jennifer Seidenberg, assistant professor of pediatrics at LSU Health Shreveport, on Friday, Sept. 1. She talked about why it’s so vital for kids to have a healthy diet, what lifelong health complications kids can face from being obese during childhood, and what simple steps parents should take to address this problem.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW WITH THE DOCTOR HERE:

