Grand jury charges 6 with crimes from murder to rape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Among the crimes charged, four of them were second-degree murders.

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned several indictments from its August 31 session.

Lil’Anthony Rowshawn Johnson

Lil’Charles Johnson, 24, died at the hospital about an hour after the argument.

Lil’Anthony Rowshawn Johnson, 20, of Shreveport - Charged with the alleged second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and with illegal possession of stolen firearms in a separate indictment. The indictments are from events that occurred on May 30, 2023, resulting in the death of Lil’Charles Johnson.

Read more>> https://www.ksla.com/2023/05/30/argument-between-brothers-reportedly-leads-shooting/

Reginald Marcell Roberson

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of David Raines Road.

Reginald Marcell Roberson, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the alleged slaying of Eddie Rogers, 72. Roberson was also charged with the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the indictment.

Barry Dewight Davidson

According to police, 67-year-old Barry Davidson told Bryant he better not come to his house. Bryant did so anyway and the Davidson allegedly shot at him.

Barry Dewight Davidson, 67, of Shreveport, has been charged with the alleged second-degree murder in connection to the May 92, 2023 murder of Charles Ray Bryant. Bryant was shot and killed at a residence in the 1500 block of Andrew Avenue.

Douglas Lacamron Anderson

Douglas Anderson, 28. (Caddo Parish Sheriffs)

Douglas Lacamron Anderson, 28, of Shreveport, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles in one indictment. The murder charge is in connection with the second-degree murder of a juvenile referred to as L.M., born in August 2019, and killed between Nov. 1, 2019, and August 11, 2021. The cruelty charge is connected with acts by Anderson

Kyson Lee (caddo correctional center)

Wesley Rousell (caddo correctional center)

Additionally, Kyson Lee, 18, of Shreveport, and Wesley Roussell,18, from Shreveport, have both been charged with alleged sex crimes. Lee was charged on May 27, for two counts of first-degree rape. Rousell was booked on May 19 and has been charged with alleged first degree-rape.

Due to the nature of the charges and the victims involved, the indictments for Lee and Roussell were filed under seal.

