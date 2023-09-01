Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Funeral arrangements set for Shelby County deputy killed in crash

Deputy Matt Pierson
Deputy Matt Pierson(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A service has been planned for a Shelby County deputy killed in a traffic crash Tuesday morning.

Deputy Matthew Pierson, 25, of Etoile was killed in a crash at the intersection of Hwy 147 and Hwy 103 in San Augustine County. A procession was held to honor him on Thursday, and plans for his funeral were shared on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said a funeral will be held Sept. 5 at Harmony Hill Baptist Church at 2708 South Chestnut Street. Public visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with a service beginning directly after. Burial will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile.

The sheriff’s office said food for the family can be dropped off at the Etoile Volunteer Fire Department or Etoile Water Department beginning at 8 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Condolences can be sent to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office or dropped off at the memorial vehicle set up at the agency. They have said everything will be forwarded to the family.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeless man died after being ran over by a waste truck.
Homeless man run over by waste vehicle dies
Carrington Harris, 22, of the 3900 block of Fountainbleu Road Keithville, La
Woman reportedly stabs her grandfather in the face after he asks her to shower
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Deputy Matt Pierson
Shelby County deputy killed on 5th day on job remembered for ‘heart to be a servant’
Teen shot while asleep
Teen shot while sleeping on South Greenbrook Loop

Latest News

Five store clerks were charged for reportedly selling alcohol to people under age 21.
5 store clerks charged for allegedly selling alcohol to minors
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Outdoor bbq grill cooking
Louisiana governor urges against grilling over holiday weekend due to extreme drought conditions
File Graphic
Grand jury charges 6 with crimes from murder to rape