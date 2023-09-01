Committee meets for the first time to discuss potential bond proposition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Members of Shreveport’s capital improvements committee met for the first time Thursday (Aug. 31) to discuss what they would like to see covered in a potential bond election in April.

“There are significant needs in this community that need to be addressed,” committee Chairman and former LSUS Chancellor Larry Clark noted.

One commitee member from District A previously served on the 2011 bond committee.

“One of the biggest priorities for me would be streets and drainage,” Ronald Robinson said.

A concern he brought up in the meeting is ensuring committee members’ voices are heard.

“And what I’d like to see on this committee is to make sure that all the community in the city is represented equally and everybody’s treated fairly and stuff and make sure the committee have the main control, not the administration,” Robinson said.

Clark said he’s optimistic about the bond committee.

“Shreveport has a number of needs that need to be addressed. None of us want to pay more taxes,” he said. “But at the end of the day, the amount of additional taxes that might be asked of the community will not be a significant ask of additional taxes.”

The committee will continue to have frequent meetings. It also plans to have public meetings for other community members to express what they would like to see covered in a bond proposal.

