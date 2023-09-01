Captain Shreve’s offense breaks record, defeats Loyola 37-7
Gators eclipse 405 yards of offense in Week One victory over Flyers
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Despite not playing in Lee Hedges Stadium this season, Captain Shreve made themselves feel at home. The Gators defeated Loyola College Prep, 37-7. But, not without making history.
According to the team’s radio announcers, Adam Kirby’s crew totaled 405-plus yards of offense, something that has never been done in program history.
Captain Shreve will host Calvary Baptist on Thursday, September 7 at 7:00 inside Independence Stadium.
