Summer Heat Safety Tips

Cajun Cyster, Shreveport Regional Airport work to spread awareness for PCOS

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Get your walking shoes on and help spread awareness for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome.

On Sept. 1, the Shreveport Regional Airport will be lighting up teal in an effort to spread awareness during PCOS Awareness Month.

On Sept 2, the NWLA PCOS Awareness Walk will be happening at Victory Park, 720 Gladney Street, in Minden, Louisiana. The theme for this year is “Pathway to a PCOS Cure!”

“We look forward to everyone coming out & helping us make our 6th year a memorable one,” says a statement from the Facebook event.

The organization behind the walk is Cajun Cyster of NWLA. The Executive Director and Founder, Essence Payne Randle, was diagnosed with PCOS in 2015 and founded Cajun Cyster in 2018 to help others like herself.

What is Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome?

According to John Hopkins Medicine, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a very common hormone problem for women.

Women with PCOS may suffer from:

  • Not ovulating
  • Have high levels of androgens
  • Multiple small cysts on ovaries
  • Missed or irregular periods
  • Excess hair growth
  • Acne
  • Infertility
  • Weight gain

To learn about more symptoms and treatments for PCOS, visit https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/polycystic-ovary-syndrome-pcos.

Registration for the event will start at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

You can register on-site, the day of, or you can visit the Cajun Cyster website and register early. Registration is $15.

