Booker T. Washington cuts the ribbon on new turf field at Leonard C. Barnes Stadium

By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Coaches inside Leonard C. Barnes stadium called it “long overdue”.

Booker T. Washington football players finally reach the same level playing field, as many of their counterparts in Louisiana. A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the turf-field era inside the historic venue.

The Lions will host their first game on the new surface Friday, September 22 when Woodlawn pays a visit.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

