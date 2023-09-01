Booker T. Washington cuts the ribbon on new turf field at Leonard C. Barnes Stadium

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Coaches inside Leonard C. Barnes stadium called it “long overdue”.

Booker T. Washington football players finally reach the same level playing field, as many of their counterparts in Louisiana. A ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opened the turf-field era inside the historic venue.

The Lions will host their first game on the new surface Friday, September 22 when Woodlawn pays a visit.

