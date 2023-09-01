5 store clerks charged for allegedly selling alcohol to minors

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five people in Caddo Parish have been charged for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

The sheriff’s office says an operation was conducted on Aug. 30, resulting in the charging of five store clerks. Nineteen businesses in the parish were surveyed.

“It is vitally important that all store clerks abide by the law and take responsibility for their actions,” said Sheriff Steve Prator. “We will continue to enforce the law to ensure the safety of our youth by preventing the sale of alcohol to minors.”

The following store clerks were arrested:

Kaycee Douglas - Express Mart, 7965 Old Mooringsport Rd., Shreveport

Crystal Marsh - Longwood General Store, 3502 Hwy. 169, Shreveport

Zachary Roberts, The Triangle, 10881 Hwy. 1, Mooringsport

Emily Lewis, E-Z Mart, 2801 Hwy. 1, Oil City

Stephanie Sansoucie, Dub’s Texaco, 120 S Pine St., Vivian

All five store clerks were issued a summons for unlawful sales to persons under 21. All but Marsh also received a summons for not having an ABO card as well.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.