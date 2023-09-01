Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

5 store clerks charged for allegedly selling alcohol to minors

Five store clerks were charged for reportedly selling alcohol to people under age 21.
Five store clerks were charged for reportedly selling alcohol to people under age 21.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Five people in Caddo Parish have been charged for allegedly selling alcohol to minors.

The sheriff’s office says an operation was conducted on Aug. 30, resulting in the charging of five store clerks. Nineteen businesses in the parish were surveyed.

“It is vitally important that all store clerks abide by the law and take responsibility for their actions,” said Sheriff Steve Prator. “We will continue to enforce the law to ensure the safety of our youth by preventing the sale of alcohol to minors.”

The following store clerks were arrested:

  • Kaycee Douglas - Express Mart, 7965 Old Mooringsport Rd., Shreveport
  • Crystal Marsh - Longwood General Store, 3502 Hwy. 169, Shreveport
  • Zachary Roberts, The Triangle, 10881 Hwy. 1, Mooringsport
  • Emily Lewis, E-Z Mart, 2801 Hwy. 1, Oil City
  • Stephanie Sansoucie, Dub’s Texaco, 120 S Pine St., Vivian

All five store clerks were issued a summons for unlawful sales to persons under 21. All but Marsh also received a summons for not having an ABO card as well.

