Summer Heat Safety Tips

$1.85 million lottery ticket sold in New Orleans

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A winning lottery ticket worth over a million dollars was sold in New Orleans.

The ticket, worth $1.85 million, was sold at the Winn Dixie located at 401 N. Carrollton Avenue.

The identity of the winner has not been disclosed.

The lucky winner is urged to claim their prize. Details on the claiming process can be found on the official lottery website.

