Summer Heat Safety Tips

What to do when heat stresses your trees

Intense heat, drought conditions can make them more susceptible to insects and disease
Leaves on some trees are changing and falling off due to heat stress. (Gray TV file photo)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — As we have been experienced a very hot, dry summer, it’s important to pay close attention to your trees.

Not only does the intense heat make them look bad, but the heat stress can make them more susceptible to insects and disease.

Early identification can go a long way to help keep your trees alive.

Cindy Matthes, of Lex Plant Farm, will join us at 4 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 31) in the KSLA Café to talk about heat stress and how to protect and revive your trees.

We will ask her:

  • What temperature is too hot for trees?
  • What happens if trees get too hot?
  • What are the signs that our trees are in big trouble?
  • Can our damaged trees recover from heat stress?
  • How do we revive a stressed tree?
  • If we notice our trees becoming frail, can overwatering do more damage then good? Or should we water our trees in extreme heat? What is the best time to water?

