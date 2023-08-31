Texas A&M University-Texarkana has a new president

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A new person is now leading Texas A&M University-Texarkana (TAMUT).

Dr. Ross C. Alexander comes to the Texarkana campus from the University of North Alabama. Officials say under his leadership, UNA established itself as the fastest growing university in the state, with record retention and graduation rates. The new president says he hopes to bring the same results to Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

“We have to grow this university. We have to increase enrollment and we have to grow in innovative new ways. We will be pursuing a strategic diversified enrollment growth plan,” said Dr. Alexander.

Dr. Alexander replaces Dr. Emily Cutrer, who stepped down this summer.

